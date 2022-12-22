NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

