Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.50. 37,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 363,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several research firms recently commented on KITT. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Nauticus Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Nauticus Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Nauticus Robotics from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96.

Nauticus Robotics ( NASDAQ:KITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nauticus Robotics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $149,000.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.

