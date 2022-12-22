NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Volume Hits $44.36 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00007778 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $44.36 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00069445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00052696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022098 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.30720849 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $44,981,205.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

