Neo Market Cap Reaches $455.31 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $455.31 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $6.45 or 0.00038306 BTC on major exchanges.
About Neo
Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
