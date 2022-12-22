New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.04

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.04 and last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 56048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

