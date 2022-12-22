New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $640,957,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $341.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $328.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.30 and a 200 day moving average of $329.42.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

