New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.8% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 715,591 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 93,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 609,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,203 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,090. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

