New Potomac Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.82. 67,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,246. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.