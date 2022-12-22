New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,817. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.83.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

