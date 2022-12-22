New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,318 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,734,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,149,000 after acquiring an additional 460,102 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,781,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,513,000 after acquiring an additional 30,305 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

Perrigo Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -165.08%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Articles

