NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $11.45 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.88.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving patient care in populations with metabolic diseases. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which has been clinically shown to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) while at the same time substantially increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.