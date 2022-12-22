NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $132.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $132.00 price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.



