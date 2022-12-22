NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.39

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $16.86. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 14,710 shares traded.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

