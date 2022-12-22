Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $205.19

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.19 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 178 ($2.16). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.25), with a volume of 10,539 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 205.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of £162.03 million and a PE ratio of 685.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

