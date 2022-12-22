Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.64. 4,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,957. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.