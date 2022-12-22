NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.18 and last traded at $80.64. Approximately 1,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 570,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NovoCure Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $569,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,262 shares of company stock worth $1,605,628. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in NovoCure by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NovoCure by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after buying an additional 218,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in NovoCure by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 113,866 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

