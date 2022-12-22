NuCypher Price Reaches $0.0897 (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. NuCypher has a total market cap of $63.07 million and $1.88 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $845.30 or 0.05022490 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00498102 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.06 or 0.29512798 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.