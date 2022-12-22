Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Numinus Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS:LKYSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 174,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 522,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Numinus Wellness Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Numinus Wellness Company Profile

Numinus Wellness, Inc operates as a Canadian health care company empowering healing and wellness through the development and delivery of safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental illness, substance abuse and trauma. The Numinus model comprises psychedelic production, clinical research and clinical care, with a Health Canada-licenced research facility, seasoned medical team and growing network of clinics.

