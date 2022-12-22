Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 8.4%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 22,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,094,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

