Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.26

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.