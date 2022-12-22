Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.26

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
