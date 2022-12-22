Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.05 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $197.99 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.80 or 0.07201706 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00031648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021994 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03539869 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $11,619,376.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

