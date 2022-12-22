OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

