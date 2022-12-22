OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) Insider John (Skander) Malcolm Purchases 43,070 Shares of Stock

OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX – Get Rating) insider John (Skander) Malcolm purchased 43,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,448.63 ($66,744.05).

OFX Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20.

About OFX Group

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services. It offers international payment services, such as bank to bank currency transfer services to businesses and consumers. The company also provides international payment solutions, including OFX IT platform; client service; compliance; banking relationships; and payments services.

