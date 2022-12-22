OKB Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $19.05 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be purchased for $21.69 or 0.00129939 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $852.31 or 0.05079492 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00490885 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.36 or 0.29085181 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

