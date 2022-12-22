OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $226,394.98 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $852.77 or 0.05119976 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00495482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.72 or 0.29357550 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000245 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

