OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.43

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and traded as high as $50.35. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 827 shares changing hands.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

