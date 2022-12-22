ONE Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.8% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 725.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35.

