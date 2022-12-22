ONE Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IYH stock opened at $284.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.94 and its 200 day moving average is $271.17. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

