ONE Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $172.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.24 and a 200 day moving average of $177.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

