Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Shares Down 6.3%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating) was down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18). Approximately 15,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 49,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).

Online Blockchain Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 17.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.24.

About Online Blockchain

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a blockchain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses, as well as acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

