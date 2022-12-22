Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $140.16 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $140.16 million and $6.04 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.26 or 0.07145423 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00031025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00069568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000256 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

