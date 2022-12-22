Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $303,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.64. 3,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,535. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.64. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $298.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

