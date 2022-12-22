Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,125. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.

