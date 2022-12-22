Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200,793 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 195,980 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.71. 3,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,463. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

