Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Markel by 85.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MKL traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,286.23. The stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,243.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,236.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -131.26 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.87 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

