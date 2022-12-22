Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 710 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 60,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,641. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

