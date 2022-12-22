Oppenheimer & Close LLC Acquires Shares of 96,593 Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 0.60% of Clipper Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 304,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 20.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,116. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $104.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

About Clipper Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.68%.

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.