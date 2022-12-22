Oppenheimer & Close LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 17.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth $169,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

EURN stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 32,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.05. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

