Oppenheimer & Close LLC Trims Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold makes up 1.2% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAND shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of SAND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 41,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

