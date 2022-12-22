Osmosis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.70 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Osmosis has a market cap of $347.99 million and $8.70 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00004240 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

