OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II comprises approximately 1.4% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 62.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the second quarter worth about $176,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock traded down 0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,224. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.33 and a 12 month high of 25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 15.52 and a 200 day moving average of 16.05.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

