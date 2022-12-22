OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,000. Chesapeake Energy makes up 7.0% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.6% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 138,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 128,219 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 356,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 146,268 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 317.7% during the second quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 817,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after buying an additional 621,407 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,152,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,237,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $277,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.83. 459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,963. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.66. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $102.30.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.