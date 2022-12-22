OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 28,579 Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEAC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 1,808.4% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 6.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $10.48.

About Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

