OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys 11,877 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund comprises about 0.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 521,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after purchasing an additional 133,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 132,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $80,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

CEM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. 88 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

