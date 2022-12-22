OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Shares of 76,797 Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,797 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,088 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

HIX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,563. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

