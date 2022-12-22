OTA Financial Group L.P. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,396 shares during the quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,431. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2176 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.87%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

