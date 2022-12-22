OTA Financial Group L.P. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRSG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $158,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 6.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSG stock remained flat at $10.00 on Thursday. 17,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,484. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

