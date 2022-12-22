OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New $244,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200,607 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Under Armour Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of UAA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.53. 135,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.49. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.01.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.