OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $304,000 Position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.06% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBAC. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the second quarter worth $270,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 15.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MBAC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

