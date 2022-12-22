OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 150,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 120,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FZT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,613. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

